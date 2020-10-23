Many of his fans believe that, in 2016 and 2017, Lil Uzi Vert was at his peak. Since then, the 26-year-old rapper has experienced label issues, with DJ Drama and Don Cannon at Generation Now seemingly giving him a hard time for a couple of years. Finally, he was able to release his long-awaited album Eternal Atakein March, which had one of the biggest first weeks in sales this year. Despite the album's commercial success, people still want Uzi to time-travel back to 2016 to revive his old sound.



Four years ago, Lil Uzi Vert went on an incredible run, releasing his critically-acclaimed mixtapes Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World and The Perfect LUV Tape. The stretch includes songs like "XO Tour Llif3", "Money Longer", "You Was Right", "Do What I Want", and more standouts from Uzi's discography.

While he continues to produce some outstanding sonics for his fans to unpack, the Philadelphia native's supporters really want him to dip back into whatever sauce he was on in 2016-17, which the rapper has finally agreed to.

Responding to a fan who asked him to return to that mode, Uzi wrote: "Okay gosh I will start tonight".



It's likely that we won't hear any of his return-to-form stuff before next year but, considering he's actually going to give it a try, we're sure that a lot of his fans are excited.

