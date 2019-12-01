Lil Uzi Vert is still teasing Eternal Atake with no signs of the actual album in sight.

Saturday, Uzi took to Twitter to share a new track titled "FUTSAL," attached a new dance, the "FUTSALSHUFFLE"

Uzi asserts that the new dance will "take over 2020." He would soon follow up the thread with a full video of the shuffle in question, flexing a wide range of footwork.

It's certainly a more positive note from earlier frustrations that Uzi voiced this week, once again comingforhislavelheadsDJDramaandDon Canon. He would accuse Drama of being "broke," saying that he and Cannon need him to drop the forthcoming project so that they can "pay bills."

"I still got love for Don Cannon with his Fake Ass," Uzi would add in another tweet. "ahhhhh You snake ass nigga I wanna be just like you when I grow up."

It's a contrast to Uzi's previous accusations of Drama and Cannon allegedly blocking the release of Atake. Drama would deny such allegations, hopping in DJ Akademiks's comment section to issue a response.

"Uzi should put EA out tomorrow or any day he wants," he wrote back in March. "He has me & Cannon's total support and blessings to drop it."