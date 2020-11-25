Lil Uzi Vert has evolved since 2016. He's released his best-performing album yet in Eternal Atake, dropped a collaborative project with Future called Pluto x Baby Pluto, and he's more grown-up than back then. The 26-year-old rapper is one of the biggest threats in the music industry, taking over the charts whenever he drops. Still though, his fans have been begging him for somewhat of a return to form, asking him to revisit his 2016 success, in which he rapped primarily over beats by Maaly Raw and Don Cannon.

Despite his falling out with Maaly Raw, Lil Uzi Vert asserted that he would be open to working with Cannon again. In recent weeks, he's been teasing more new music, coming out guns blazing following the release of his #2-debuting album with Future. In his snippets, he's mumbling more (like he used to) and he's snapping over beats that sound tailormade for the old Uzi.

He's also dyed his dreads purple, which is the color he embraced in 2016.

In the latest new music preview from the Philadelphia-raised artist, he hints that he's working on a project that will satisfy anybody asking for Uzi Vert to get back to his old ways, rapping: "I done came out with a hundred grand large, yeah/I got a ten-car garage, yeah/They thought I wouldn't make it far, yeah."

People are pleased with the snippet, celebrating the moment in his comments by writing: "ITS 2016" and "Uzi back".

Do you think he might be making a classic right now?