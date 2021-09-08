At the end of August, Lil Uzi Vert gave a really promising update on his forthcoming third studio album The Pink Tape, and according to him, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2020's Eternal Atake is currently going through the mixing process. Now, following his performance at the Made in America Music Festival, the Philadelphia rapper has offered an exciting preview of his new music.

According to OnSMASH, Lil Uzi Vert recently held a 2-hour live session on Instagram, during which he premiered multiple unreleased songs from The Pink Tape. It turns out that one of the songs he teased was actually a high-profile collaboration with the Certified Lover Boy himself, Drake.

The clip takes place in what looks like a private Dave & Busters-style arcade, and although you can't see anyone in the video, you can hear some voices in the background. And while the audio quality of Uzi's new song preview is understandably not the greatest, listeners can still make out Drizzy and Uzi's distinct flows on the track. According to Genius, the song is tentatively titled "Balmain Like All-White."

You can hear the one-minute snippet of Lil Uzi Vert andDrake's snippet from Uzi's highly anticipated The Pink Tape below.

How do you feel about the snippet? Are you looking forward to its official release?

