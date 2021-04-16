Lil Uzi Vert is currently working on his highly anticipated forthcoming album The Real Uzi 2 and spending plenty of time with his coveted girlfriend, City Girls rapper JT. Despite enduring plenty of JT-related drama over the past couple of weeks, Uzi has appeared to be having a pretty good time over the last few days, as he was recently seen popping wheelies on a four-wheeler in Philadelphia and gifting JT a Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World-inspired chain.

Due to all of the positive energy that the Eternal Atake artist appears to be harboring, it's even more surprising that in an infamous post-and-delete, Lil Uzi Vert has shared some troubling tweets.



Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty Images

In two quickly deleted tweets, Uzi shared some concerning sentiments that some fans have interpreted to be an early retirement announcement while other fans are taking it more seriously and speculating that he's hinting at his death.

"I just wanna say thanks 2 everybody," Uzi first tweeted out, complete with a sad face emoji, a smiling emoji, and a peace sign. He continued in another tweet, simply writing, "I'm out !!!"

The vague nature of his tweets makes it difficult to discern what exactly the Pluto x Baby Pluto artist is talking about, and the fact that he deleted them so quickly is also eyebrow-raising. Luckily, DJ Akademiks spotted Lil Uzi Vert's troubling tweets and was able to screenshot them before the Philadelphia rapper deleted them. Check them out below.

Do you think that Lil Uzi Vert is just hinting at retirement again or should fans probably be more concerned?