Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake is officially on the way. The rapper just released his Backstreet Boys-sampled single, "That Way" over the weekend before giving his fans the opportunity to join him in the creative process behind the album's release. Sharing three different album artworks, he got fans to vote for which one they liked best and the results are finally in.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Uzi announced that it was the second choice that received the most amount of love from fans and it will be chosen as the cover art. However, Uzi did reveal that the third cover art will be used as the artwork for the tracklist which he has yet to reveal.

The major reveal of the cover art seems to be a promising sign that Uzi is on pace to release his album in two weeks as he's previously announced. What's even more telling is that he announced to fans that "we gonna eat."

"I want y’all 2 know I never hated any of you guys .... YALL YELLED AT ME CURSED AT ME BUT I STILL LOVE YALL AND WE GONNA EAT," he wrote before signing off as his new alias and the title of his next single, Baby Pluto.

Keep your eyes peeled for more news on Uzi's Eternal Atake and check out the fan-picked cover art choices below.