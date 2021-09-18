Lil Uzi Vert has been having the time of his life over the past few months. With new music on the horizon, Uzi has been touring the world and showing up in the most random places. For instance, Uzi was recently spotted at a Palestinian wedding where he was the life of the party as he did traditional dances all while putting a smile on everyone's face.

Since that time, Uzi has done plenty of other side quests, including the Met Gala which took place on Monday. He got to spend some time with Erykah Badu and Jack Harlow, and overall he looked extremely happy to be in the mix.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Now, it appears as though Uzi has been spending some time in London, England, where he is being embraced by all of the locals. In the Instagram clip below, Uzi can be seen filming the streets all while dancing with some of the passersby. It was a fairly joyous occasion and you can tell that Uzi loves soaking up other cultures during his travels.

Moving forward, Uzi is expected to drop some new tracks and he is looking to get experimental after reverting back to his 2016 self on Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2. If you're a fan of the artist, this is an exciting time, and perhaps his travels will even inspire his upcoming output.