Jack Harlow is on top of the world right now. Just a few weeks removed from his latest album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, he really became an undeniable force in pop culture. Though the album's received its fair share of criticism, it's pretty evident that there are a handful of singles that are still in heavy rotation. Still, many have claimed that Jack's success largely relates to the fact that he's white.



Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

It doesn't seem like Lil Uzi Vert feels that's the case The Philadelphia rapper recently caught up with TMZ where he offered his praise for Young Harleezy. He said that Jack Harlow doesn't deserve the hate he's getting, calling the Louisville artist "very good." That's when he was asked about whether Jack's skin tone actually plays a factor in how he's received on a mainstream level.

"Nah, he doesn't have white privilege," Uzi said. "Nah, he's signed to Black people."

Perhaps, Uzi just isn't familiar with the concept of white privilege but his attitude towards Jack Harlow has definitely changed over the years. After Jack signed to Generation Now in the midst of Uzi's beef with the label, he labeled Jack a clown. However, it seems like the two have patched things up.

Check out Lil Uzi Vert's interview below and let us know whether you agree with Uzi in the comments.