It's been a cold year for fans of Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert but with Rolling Loud Los Angeles right around the corner, there's a good chance we're about to hear some new music from him. We've been hearing previews of the "Futsal Shuffle 2020" for weeks. Uzi has already prepped some dance moves for the upcoming craze, which is sure to set the internet ablaze. The 25-year-old knows exactly what he's doing. These days, to connect with the youth, you've got to come through with some TikTok-worthy trends and the "Futsal Shuffle" is bound to start off the new decade with a fun twist. The artist has been hinting at the imminent release of the complete track and, if we're lucky, we're about to receive it in the next twenty-four hours.

After only releasing a trio of new songs in 2019, Lil Uzi Vert plans on closing things out with a bang. Becoming a Rolling Loud staple after his epic stage dive a few years ago in Miami, L-U-V is fixing to unleash the beast before this weekend's festival. He took to Twitter to announce that he wants the "Futsal Shuffle" out prior to the commencement of the party, writing: "What day is rolling loud ? Gotta drop #Futsalshuffle2020 before."

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the young artist in recent weeks. Uzi went on a tweet spree, calling out producers and his former management for screwing him over with leaks and bad deals, crossing his fingers that his new partnership with Roc Nation allows him to drop more frequently. We're hoping we can dance the pain away this weekend with his help.