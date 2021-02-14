Lil Uzi Vert had himself a massive 2020 as he dropped numerous projects including Eternal Atake and his collaborative project with Future called Pluto x Baby Pluto. While the latter of these projects didn't last as long as both artists probably intended, Eternal Atake continues to be enjoyed by fans although, at this point, it's becoming quite clear that fans want a brand new project from Uzi, or at the very least, a new single.

Over the past few months, there have been various teasers of something in the works with Travis Scott. Both Uzi and Scott have been posting about this collab on Instagram, and now, Uzi has taken to Twitter with a proclamation about this brand new musical endeavor. While Uzi doesn't actually say much, the emojis do all of the talking here.

For now, it is unknown to what extent this collaboration will be. As it stands, Scott is working on a new album called UTOPIA, and there is potential that Uzi could be featured on it. Or, the collab could simply be Scott standing in on an Uzi song, which could be dropping as a new single.

As it stands, the possibilities are endless, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will keep you informed on the situation.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for McDonald's