So many of the biggest rappers in the world have dabbled in fashion. We've seen Kanye West become a billionaire with his Yeezy brand. Travis Scott has also made millions off his regular merch drops. Artists including Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, and others, have also become style icons in their own right. According to Lil Uzi Vert though, he's the GOAT when it comes to rap's list of fashion-obsessed individuals.

Known for his expensive taste, Lil Uzi Vert loves all of the most innovative fashion designers, including Marni, Rick Owens, Off-White, and more. Fans follow him for his silly photo dumps, which usually outline his fit of the day, as well as everything else that caught his eye. While he's known as one of the most fashionable men in hip-hop, Uzi wants to be recognized as the biggest trendsetter in the game, asserting his dominance on Instagram.



Instagram

"Remember I'm a rapper that started fashion," boldly claimed the Philadelphia native on his story this week. "Marni boys and girls."

Lil Uzi definitely has some of the best outfits out of anybody in music but did he start fashion? Rappers before him have had strong interests in their personal style-- streetwear and rap music typically go hand-in-hand-- but is Uzi the most stylish man to ever hold a microphone? Let us know what you think in the comments.

