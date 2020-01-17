Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing Eternal Atake for over two years now yet here we are in 2020 with no album in sight. Uzi has given us some singles here and there but nothing to make us think the album is truly on the way. In August, it will be three years since the release of his last project, Luv Is Rage 2. At this point, fans are getting restless and all they want is a sign that it could be on the way, sooner than later.

Recently, Uzi took to his Twitter where he made some bold proclamations about the new album. One of those proclamations was that Eternal Atake is his "best body of work" so far. This is a bold proclamation when you realize how many dope mixtapes Uzi has in his discography.

Fans were quick to reply to Uzi and asked if it was better than Luv Is Rage 1. As Uzi explains, it slaps way harder than the aforementioned project. This is great news for Uzi fans who are hoping to be blown away by this new album. When you consider how long he's been working on it, you would hope it's good.

Stay tuned for updates on Eternal Atake as we will be sure to bring them to you.