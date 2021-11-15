Lil Uzi Vert always comes up with the most creative flexes.

This year alone, the Luv Is Rage rapper has implanted a 24K pink diamond directly in his forehead, showed up to a Cambodian wedding with a ton of cash for the newlyweds, and showed off his shredded physique and 320 pound deadlift. From precious jewels to cash to physical fitness, Uzi stays flexing his immense wealth and incredible capabilities, but his most recent Instagram post might take the cake for his most creative display yet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After a shortened set at Day N Vegas left fans disappointed, it looks like Uzi returned to his hotel room and enjoyed the company of some cold hard cash. Using a pile of money as a pillow, and holding a couple thousand in his hand, Uzi was laid up with two bodacious women, made entirely from cash.

Complete with a broken heart, also made from cash, Uzi's IG carousel is an interesting look into the mind of someone who has enough cash to make art out of it, but nobody to share it with. And without a caption, it's hard to tell if this is a pure flex, or if it's something deeper. Either way, arranging Benjamin Franklins to look like women laying in his bed is something only Lil Uzi Vert would think of. And coming on the heels of The Pink Tape being delayed indefinitely, it's a possible preview of the music we'll (hopefully) eventually get.

What do you think of Uzi's latest IG flex? Let us know in the comments.