After dropping the song in mid-December of last year and sparking a whole dance craze, Lil Uzi Vert can now officially deem "Futsal Shuffle 2020" as a platinum-selling single. It only took him roughly two-and-a-half months to accomplish the feat, too!



Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL

Produced by Brandon Finessin, Starboy, Mayyzo and Loesoe, "Futsal Shuffle 2020" is standard fun as far as Uzi tracks are concerned, built off an EDM-inspired instrumental and voice samples courtesy of Tyler, the Creator and Nardwuar. However, it's not hard to see how the song's real popularity came from the associated dance that Lil Uzi Vert previewed all the way back in November 2019 for fans to learn. This big win already sets up his upcoming album Eternal Atake for potentially high first week sales when it eventually drops later this year, which happened for Cardi B back in 2018 when "Bodak Yellow" allowed Invasion Of Privacy to go Gold on the first day of its release. Whether Uzi achieves the same success will only be seen in time, but it's definitely a possibility given who we're talking about.

Listen to the platinum-selling single "Futsal Shuffle 2020" by Lil Uzi Vert below, and we'll for sure keep you all updated on when Eternal Atake finally drops: