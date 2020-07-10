Lil Uzi Vert Jumps In On StaySolidRocky's Fun On "Party Girl" Remix

Just a few months ago, nobody knew who StaySolidRocky was. Then, his song "Party Girl" absolutely blew up, hitting TikTok and earning newfound attention as a viral smash.

Peaking at #21 on the Billboard Hot 100, Rocky might see the track gain even more traction as the ever-popular Lil Uzi Vert has jumped on the remix.

Teasing the new version all week, the two have officially geared up to drop it, basically guaranteeing another surge for "Party Girl." Already, the song is one of the most rocking tracks of the summer but, now that Uzi is on there, it's upped itself by a large amount.

The Philadelphia rapper starts off with the first verse before the rising star from San Antonio brings us back to his section.

Listen to the "Party Girl" remix below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ever since I wifed you

They said that's a no-no

Suck it 'til her throat close

Pull up Lam', no slowpoke

Pull up a Phantom, that's Rolls on Rolls

I fuck this bitch and I skrrt off the road

She said that she know me from somewhere before

But I bet she want me because my dough