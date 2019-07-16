Lil Uzi Vert Joins Chief Keef's Artist DooWop On "Cap Flow"

Chief Keef's Glo Gang member DooWop is preparing to release his new project, Cappin' Ain't Dead next week. Ahead of its release, he teams up with Lil Uzi Vert for the lead single, "Cap Flow." The single and the project's title is in tribute of DooWop's brother Capo who was shot dead during a drive-by in Chicago in 2015. Chief Keef holds down the production on the track, as well as on the production on the majority of the project, while DooWop and Lil Uzi Vert bounce bars off of each other.

Cappin' Ain't Dead is set to drop on July 19th through Cleopatra Records. Aside from Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef also appears four times on the tracklist. G-Herbo, Capo, and Ballout are also set to appear on the project while Zaytoven contributed production to two songs.

"Cap Flow" is another rare verse that we've received from the enigmatic Uzi while we await for Eternal Atake. The rapper randomly released "Free Uzi" in March before dropping "Sanguine Paradise" and "That's A Rack." Since then, he's appeared on tracks with TM88, Pi'erre Bourne & Young Nudy, Lil Keed, and Taz Montega.

Quotable Lyrics

Glowed up on a broke boy, just watch that weight you lose, uh

Put a hole ina broke boy, so big look like a hula

Now I get money, tryna be my mans, look at 'em like 'who ya?'

No you ain't really with the shit, I could see right through ya