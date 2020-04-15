After suggesting that he'd drop, again, whenever Playboi Carti, his former partner in crime, decided to drop new music, it looks like Lil Uzi Vert is keeping his word. We're currently waiting for the word that Carti has new music for the fans this Friday which would mark another exquisite drop in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Carti released a cover art to his Instagram page yesterday that many believe is for Whole Lotta Red. Though Carti's been relatively silent on the matter without confirming if the album is dropping this week, Drake also shared the cover art on his IG Story prompting speculation that their long-awaited collaboration could also be coming this Friday.

However, Uzi appears to want to drop new music for the third time in a matter of weeks. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I just made the realest shit of my life."In a following tweet, equipped with Chief Keef doing a reiteration of the iconic Uzi shrug, he wrote, "I ain't done turning up BITCH" along with a CD emoji. "Woke up the demon," he added.

It's unclear if that actually means Uzi will drop will actually release new music or if he's simply building the public's anticipation to feed a sociopathic hunger but we definitely wouldn't mind a new Uzi project this year. We are, after all, going to be stuck in quarantine for a very long time.