mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Uzi Vert Says "I'm Sorry"

Karlton Jahmal
March 07, 2020 11:05
111 Views
11
1
Eternal AtakeEternal Atake
Eternal Atake

I'm Sorry
Lil Uzi Vert

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

A heartfelt apology.


Lil Uzi Vert has risen from the ashes like a phoenix and blessed the world with his long-awaited album Eternal AtakeThe project is being reviewed very well, which is a big relief for Uzi, who has been fighting to get the project out. Emotionally dense yet playfully lax, Uzi's new project is unique and entertaining. The track "I'm Sorry" is a great example of Uzi's penchant for mixing emotional lyrics with fun vibes. 

"I'm Sorry" is an apology track where Uzi vents about the wrongs that he has done. The hook is instantly addicting and will get stuck in your head immediately. Produced by Brandon Finessin and Starboy, the beat for "I'm Sorry" has a spacey futuristic feel to it. Although Uzi is talking about his emotions the track is pop enough to create a dance vibe. 

Quotable Lyrics
You is too bad for my brain, you is too bad for my memory (Bad for my memory)
But I love when you give brain, I swear that's my only memory (My only memory)
Everything that you say I did, but I swear not a sin in me (It's not a sin in me)
Every time that you went out you always linked up with a friend of me (Wait, what?)

Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake new music I'm sorry
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Uzi Vert Says "I'm Sorry"
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject