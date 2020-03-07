Lil Uzi Vert Says "I'm Sorry"

Lil Uzi Vert has risen from the ashes like a phoenix and blessed the world with his long-awaited album Eternal Atake. The project is being reviewed very well, which is a big relief for Uzi, who has been fighting to get the project out. Emotionally dense yet playfully lax, Uzi's new project is unique and entertaining. The track "I'm Sorry" is a great example of Uzi's penchant for mixing emotional lyrics with fun vibes.

"I'm Sorry" is an apology track where Uzi vents about the wrongs that he has done. The hook is instantly addicting and will get stuck in your head immediately. Produced by Brandon Finessin and Starboy, the beat for "I'm Sorry" has a spacey futuristic feel to it. Although Uzi is talking about his emotions the track is pop enough to create a dance vibe.

Quotable Lyrics

You is too bad for my brain, you is too bad for my memory (Bad for my memory)

But I love when you give brain, I swear that's my only memory (My only memory)

Everything that you say I did, but I swear not a sin in me (It's not a sin in me)

Every time that you went out you always linked up with a friend of me (Wait, what?)