Lil Uzi Vert fans have ample reason to rejoice. Despite a rocky beginning to the year, which found our hero trapped in a dark mist of uncertainty, Uzi blasted forth in a colorful mist like the anime icons he so cherishes and bestowed Eternal Atake upon his adoring public. And if that wasn't enough, Uzi doubled down with yet another full-length project in Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2, giving his fans more than enough music to sift through. A few months later, he connected with Future to deliver the collaborative album Pluto x Baby Pluto.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Like that, the delay and pre-released DJ Drama drama was forgotten entirely, replaced only by endless possibilities. Now, Uzi has officially deemed it time to kick off a rollout on his own terms, having recently taken to Instagram to outline some of his future plans, tease some unreleased vault heat, and reveal his intention to deliver a SoundCloud tape. And while some wondered if Uzi was actually planning on making good on his claim, the rapper took to Twitter to confirm that he has officially entered the mixing stages, which bodes well for an imminent release.

As he didn't specify which body of work he has been mixing, many fans have speculated that his long-teased LUV Is Rage 3 is a prime contender. While nothing has been confirmed in that regard, at this point it wouldn't be surprising to see Lil Uzi Vert drop something else -- whether the SoundCloud tape, LUV Is Rage 3, or something entirely different -- before the year is up. Check out his confirmation that the mixing stages have begun, and sound off if you're excited to see what he's got waiting in the wings.