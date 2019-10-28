Earlier this month, Lil Uzi Vert shared a melodramatic Instagram story of him reflecting on how much "love hurts" while looking out a rainy window-pane. He provided the update that he is "once again alone" and all our hearts collectively wrenched for him.

The following day, Uzi invited us into his world of suffering again. His angst was on full display when he recorded himself turning to Google to ask "WHY IS LIL UZI SO SAD." We still don't have a full answer for you, but it must have something to do with his recent breakup. The Philly rapper also shared a screenshot of his text conversation with the woman he's been publicly pining for, in which he sends her the following tragic messages: "Wya I'm not feeling well," "I can't believe you left me and I never left you," and "Can you please answer? Wtf. Why would you leave me?"

It's been over a week since these confessionals, but Uzi still appears to be in his feelings. On Sunday night, he despondently gazed at the floor, took a photo of his fresh AF1's and "[swore] people just be using [him]."

If we find out the culprits who have been disrespecting Uzi, it's over for them!