It's been less than a month since Lil Uzi Vert released Eternal Atake as well as the deluxe edition which served as LUV Vs. The World 2. Perhaps the double dose of music that he released was meant to compensate for the long wait period fans endured for both projects. Or maybe, Lil Uzi Vert is just in a giving mood. The rapper hit Twitter earlier today where he teased the release of even more music.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I can't wait to drop again I got some shit," he tweeted before hinting at even more clips of music. "This shit sound like the streets," he added.

What's interesting is that after the release of Eternal Atake, he began teasing the deluxe version of the album. Initially stating that it would be eight songs, which is already more than most bonus tracks included on your average deluxe edition, he released the "second half" of the album with an additional fourteen tracks.

Eternal Atake and LUV Vs. The World 2 proved to live up the hype and also marked Uzi's ascent into rap stardom alongside major names. Pushing 288K units in the first week of Eternal Atake's release, he reclaimed the number one spot on the Billboard 200 for a second week in a row with an additional 247K units.

Peep Uzi's tweets below.