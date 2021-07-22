Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most unpredictable characters in the rap world and this week, he proved that the air of mystery constantly surrounding him is a thing of permanence. According to a recent conversation between the Eternal Atake rapper and artist Grimes, Lil Uzi is allegedly very close to becoming the first human to legally own a planet.

A creative thinker and innovative mind, Lil Uzi just upped his game, allegedly completing the required documentation to purchase a planet. The rapper has a close relationship with Grimes, the girlfriend of Elon Musk, who claimed that Uzi is close to making the historic purchase.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"Apparently @LILUZIVERT owns this planet - just a heads up," said Grimes on Twitter, responding to a picture of WASP-127b, a gas giant exoplanet larger than Jupiter.

"I tried 2 surprise everyone," replied Uzi. "Still working on it."

"Documentation almost complete for @LILUZIVERT to legally claim wasp-127b - this is huge! First human to legally own a planet," wrote back Grimes.

Between this and the $24 million diamond that Lil Uzi allegedly bought to insert in the middle of his forehead earlier this year, nobody knows what could be next for the hip-hop superstar. We've known for a while that Uzi was out of this world, but we never could have predicted that he would buy an entire planet.

Let us know what you think of this. We'll keep you posted with more information as this is confirmed.