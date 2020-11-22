Lil Uzi Vert has been a very busy man throughout 2020. Of course, back in March he finally released Eternal Atake before delivering Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World Pt. 2 which was seen as the deluxe version of EA. From there, Uzi and Future linked up on the new album Pluto x Baby Pluto. Needless to say, Uzi has been in the studio a lot this year and all of his hard work is paying off.

Despite all of his releases, fans are begging him to go back to his 2016 sound, and Uzi has actually been teasing this return to form. Last night, Uzi went on Twitter and said that he thinks it's about time to return to his mumbling ways. This led to a reply from Lil Xan who said he was down to mumble alongside Uzi. In the end, Uzi let Xan down easy as he said "I mumble alone," followed by a heartbreak emoji.

While this was a very kind curve, some fans went a little overboard as they saw it as a diss to Lil Xan. As a result, the exchange was deleted from Twitter, although there were plenty of people who had their screenshots ready.

Based on this exchange, it's clear that a Lil Uzi x Lil Xan collab won't be happening anytime soon, although it's encouraging to hear that we might be getting some 2016 Uzi vibes, sometime soon.

