Lil Uzi Vert Has A Lot To Celebrate On "Celebration Station"

The highly anticipated Lil Uzi Vert album, Eternal Atake was fire off initial listen, and it keeps getting better. It is impressive to keep people's attention while not having the ability to share music. Still, Uzi managed to get-by with carefully chosen appearances and features.

A week ahead of its expected release, Uzi dropped the otherworldly Eternal Atake. He enlisted only one feature and used the rest of the album to share the music we needed. It makes sense that after so much time off, he wouldn't want to crowd his album with other artists. Syd, of course, is an exception to every rule.

"Celebration Station" clocks in right before the middle of the album as the 8th track. It could also be argued that this is when "Renji" gets comfortable with his space on the album. The sample is infectious, and the bounce is ridiculous. Uzi floats on the beat, utilizing several different flows that all fit together perfectly. Although it's the chorus that hooks us, Uzi keeps us attentive on his verses.

The song starts off with a sample that sounds like it comes from a 2007 euro-pop banger, but once the drums come in, it's all Uzi, all the time. It's hard not to listen very loudly, and almost impossible not to shoulder shake.

Uzi outros the song in confusion. "Where am I?" he cries. After hitting repeat a few times, we are left feeling the same way.

Quotable Lyrics

I can feel that shit in my shoulder

Brand new watch cost a quarter

And you know it's flooded in water

You know every day I'm gettin' older

But I'm young enough for your daughter