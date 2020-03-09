mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Uzi Vert Has A Lot To Celebrate On "Celebration Station"

Bhaven Moorthy
March 09, 2020 11:59
165 Views
32
1
Generation Now/AtlanticGeneration Now/Atlantic
Generation Now/Atlantic

Celebration Station
Lil Uzi Vert

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
40% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

"Celebration Station" has us feeling it in our shoulders.


The highly anticipated Lil Uzi Vert album, Eternal Atake was fire off initial listen, and it keeps getting better. It is impressive to keep people's attention while not having the ability to share music. Still, Uzi managed to get-by with carefully chosen appearances and features. 

A week ahead of its expected release, Uzi dropped the otherworldly Eternal Atake. He enlisted only one feature and used the rest of the album to share the music we needed. It makes sense that after so much time off, he wouldn't want to crowd his album with other artists. Syd, of course, is an exception to every rule. 

"Celebration Station" clocks in right before the middle of the album as the 8th track. It could also be argued that this is when "Renji" gets comfortable with his space on the album. The sample is infectious, and the bounce is ridiculous. Uzi floats on the beat, utilizing several different flows that all fit together perfectly. Although it's the chorus that hooks us, Uzi keeps us attentive on his verses. 

The song starts off with a sample that sounds like it comes from a 2007 euro-pop banger, but once the drums come in, it's all Uzi, all the time. It's hard not to listen very loudly, and almost impossible not to shoulder shake. 

Uzi outros the song in confusion. "Where am I?" he cries. After hitting repeat a few times, we are left feeling the same way. 

Quotable Lyrics

I can feel that shit in my shoulder
Brand new watch cost a quarter
And you know it's flooded in water
You know every day I'm gettin' older
But I'm young enough for your daughter

Lil Uzi Vert
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  2
  1
  165
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake new music new album
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Uzi Vert Has A Lot To Celebrate On "Celebration Station"
32
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject