Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, & Don Toliver Go On An Adventure In "His & Hers" Video

Internet Money, Don Toliver, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert form the perfect all-star team.

On Thursday, Internet Money dropped off what should prove to be one of the best songs of the summer. Much like last year's effort "Lemonade," "His & Hers" is a summer-ready banger that features the likes of Don Toliver, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert. These artists are all massive stars in their respective lanes and when they team up on the same track together, you can pretty well guarantee that the results are going to be favorable. After releasing the song Thursday, the Lyrical Lemonade music video came out on Friday, and it showcases all of the featured artists going on an adventure.

Throughout the music video, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, and Don Toliver are all stuck inside of a computer screen where they can be seen making their way through the woods. The artists seem to be ready for the expedition and they are even dressed like cast members of Duck Dynasty. During Uzi's verse, the artist can be seen stuck in space, which is certainly fitting for an artist who has given us alien-like fashion and songs over the years.

