Lil Uzi Vert is finally going public with his girlfriend JT, who performs as one half of the ultra-successful rap duo the City Girls. The two have been linked for the last few months, keeping things cryptic on social media and making their fans guess whether or not they're actually a couple. It turns out that they were keeping things low-key all along, sharing new pictures on Instagram on Sunday night. However, Uzi's move to go public with JT was seemingly prompted by one of his ex-girlfriends, Brittany Byrd, who appeared to claim that the rapper was still texting her and trying to get back together.

Leaking text messages where Uzi, saved as "Vert" on Brittany's phone, claims to still call her every day and telling her that they're "still together", Byrd tried to embarrass JT by insinuating that she's nothing but a side chick. However, Uzi himself went on to dispel that notion, choosing JT as his main.

"JT is the one," he tweeted on Sunday night. When someone suggested to him that he's letting his real soulmate go by claiming JT, Uzi shot down Brittany by saying, "I had 2 be real with myself I love JT and y’all will 2." Then, he affectionately called her his "Darkqueen".

On Instagram, he continued pushing the narrative that he and JT are a happy couple, posting a photo dump on his main feed and including a shot of her, seemingly wearing the same furry boots as him in the gallery. He also posted a video of JT enjoying a crab legs snack with him after she tweeted that she was craving seafood.

