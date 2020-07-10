DJ Akademiks is one of the leading sources of hip-hop news and gossip, flooding his page with content pertaining to some of the hottest rappers in the game. In the last couple of weeks though, the same people that he regularly posts about have taken umbrage with him.

Freddie Gibbs has come after the media personality with tons of insults and even a t-shirt with expletives for the hip-hop commentator. That led several others, like Meek Mill, to demand he stops posting them. Could Lil Uzi Vert be next?

The Philadelphia rapper spoke about snitches on his new story on Instagram, which was later posted to Ak's page. Uzi caught wind of it and sent out a new message.

"Why do @akademiks gotta post everything you made it bruh," wrote Lil Uzi Vert, critiquing Ak. "FYI I don't talk about other rappers. Especially if I don't know them. I have a life outside this shit."

Proving Uzi's point, Akademiks posted his response as a separate post.

In the past, Ak has shared stories about Uzi's luxurious Bugatti, his sales figures, and more. Do you think Uzi will ask Ak to stop posting about him?

In other news pertaining to the rapper, he has been teasing some new music, telling fans that it will be more influential than "XO Tour Llif3."