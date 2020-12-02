Lil Uzi Vert has a massive crush on Rihanna-- but don't we all? The rapper has been trying to catch the Bajan beauty's attention for years, shooting his shot on social media and even through his outfits, which he has coordinated to show off his love for the ANTI artist.

Much like the rest of us, Uzi has seemingly heard the news that Rihanna is reportedly in a new relationship with A$AP Rocky, whom she has been linked to for years before the rumors intensified this year. The Philadelphia rapper looks to be in his feelings about it all though because, according to his following list on Instagram, he's officially lost sight of Rihanna, who was the only person he was following.

As pointed out by several sources, including Our Generation Music, Lil Uzi Vert is following absolutely nobody today, unfollowing the love of his life, Rihanna, after rumors broke out that she was with A$AP Rocky. It's unclear if there is any correlation between this recent move and the A$AP Rocky speculation, but the fans are sure that the gossip is at the center of this.

Interestingly enough, Uzi Vert hasn't shown much of an interest in the pop star as of late. Instead, he's seemingly been spending his time with JT of the City Girls, but their relationship is confusing as hell.

Do you think Lil Uzi will ever get his day with Rihanna or is this goodbye forever?