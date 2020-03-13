Lil Uzi Vert is a big fan of Blueface's freshly dropped debut album, Find The Beat, so much so that he's looking to collab with the novelty rapper in the near future. After several delays and persistent frustration from his fans, Blueface finally dropped his debut effort, Find The Beat, on Friday. The album has been a long time coming, after he failed to deliver on the initial release date of December 6th, and again on the follow-up date of January 17th. After postponing twice, he promised that Find The Beat would arrive on March 13th, and wouldn't you know, he finally came through.

Regardless of how you feel about the notoriously offbeat (literally) rapper, he's got some pretty major co-signs, with one such stamp of approval from Lil Uzi Vert himself. A man in the midst of his own major album rollout, Uzi took the time to shoot Blueface a message about how much he loved his project, and even told him to hit him up to join forces in the studio. Blueface shared a screenshot of their exchange on his Instagram story, leaving off on a bit of a cliffhanger for fans of both artists.

"Album fye," Uzi told Blueface over text. "Lmk when u tryna work cuhz." Blueface replied with sincere gratitude for the acclaim, writing, "Dat mean a lot coming from you bro." It looks like Uzi was in the middle of typing his response, but Blueface was too eager to share the heartfelt moment, and the "typing" ellipses were frozen in time forever.

A collaboration between the two artists has been teased in the past, with implications that the track has already been made. However, nothing ever came of it, so maybe now is our chance to finally see Uzi and Blueface link up to deliver some heat.