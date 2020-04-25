mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Uzi Vert Gives A Nod To Naruto With "Sasuke"

Erika Marie
April 24, 2020 23:46
Lil Uzi Vert has delivered his much anticipated single "Sasuke" following his recent exchanges with Playboi Carti.


It arrived earlier than expected, but we're always to hear new music from Lil Uzi Vert. He's still riding high from the successes of Eternal Atake and the album's deluxe edition that arrived a week later with 14 additional songs. The projects quickly climbed the charts to take over the No. 1 position, making it clear that Lil Uzi Vert's reign wasn't stopping anytime soon. The rapper is back once again, this time with his new single, "Sasuke."

The song's name is pulled from the Japanese anime series Naruto, which further emphasizes Uzi's love for the culture. Fans were already anticipating that Uzi would drop new music soon, but that was because of his recent odd exchanges with Playboi Carti. While he still may have something up his sleeve there—considering no one really knows if they're beefing or not—listeners can enjoy "Sasuke" for the time being. Stream the latest by Lil Uzi Vert and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby, you ain't never drink no Wock', so you cannot diss (Wock')
I said I be in the trap, so I don't got to change my outfit
Man, we out sh*t, do the hit, then go in the house, b*tch (Why?)
I can turn a thottie to a motherf*ckin' house b*tch (Thottie)
Sike, nah, I'm just playin', I just want to get the mop, b*tch (I'm just playin')

