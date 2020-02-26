Lil Uzi Vert couldn't even enjoy his hit song "Futsal Shuffle 2020" going platinum without getting served some bad news. It appears that NYPD decided to hate on the young hitmaker by putting a boot on his Bugatti while it was parked in the Big Apple earlier today.



Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty

DJ Akademiks shared the video via Instagram that appeared to be sent to him by a very vocal NYC patron. From the commentary to the car itself, the video is pretty damn hilarious save for the fact that Uzi's car is, well, getting a boot put on it. Many people commented on the post with all sorts of reactions, including some who just wanted to make sure they didn't scratch up the bumper and others with major jokes like, "6ix9ine told the cops bout the car." While we're sure Lil Uzi Vert has the pull and bread to get this all handled — just look at that wrap job! — we can't help but imagine his face looking like it did in the photo above from Future's "Forever or Never" 36th birthday celebration in ATL last year once he walked out and saw what was happening. All the best to you and the whip, Uzi!

