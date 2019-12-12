If you haven't already, it's time to learn the hottest new dance craze in the world. For weeks, people have been uploading their video submissions with Lil Uzi Vert's unreleased "Futsal Shuffle" playing in the background, bopping to the dance-worthy hit and wondering when the track would see the light of day. Thus far, we've only received snippets and high-energy clips from the Philadelphia-based artist. His musical inactivity has been a major topic for much of this year. After being held back by his label, Uzi decided to retire from the industry before making his grand return with 'Sanguine Paradise" and "That's A Rack." Alongside "Free Uzi," those are the only three songs that the rapper has dropped in 2019. That's all about to change tonight because, according to the 25-year-old, "Futsal Shuffle" will be out tonight.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Hinting that it would be arriving before Rolling Loud Festival begins in Los Angeles this weekend, Lil Uzi Vert is sticking to his promise and allowing fans a small margin of time to perfect their dance moves before he performs it live for thousands of his loyal supporters. Taking to Twitter several moments ago, L-U-V confirmed that the highly-anticipated song would be uploaded to streaming services tonight. While he did not specify a time, we can only assume that it will be available for public consumption at midnight.

Are you looking forward to hearing the track in its entirety?