Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most fashionable artists out there, so it should come as no surprise that he is always looking to get new body modifications, especially on his face. Everyone remembers just a few months ago when Uzi opted to get a special pink diamond for his face, which ended up being more of a health hazard than anything else. In the end, Uzi stopped wearing it, but that hasn't stopped him from getting some other pieces of jewelry.

For instance, the artist recently hit up a pierce so that he could get a special double-piercing on his left cheek. As you will see in the video below, Uzi was a champion while getting the piercing, as he barely flinched the whole time.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The piercing Uzi got was a nice double stud that is attached by a silver chain. The actual piece of jewelry looks pretty good, and it matches his other work quite nicely. From the ear piercings to his lip to his nose, the cheek piercing definitely does not look out of place here at all.





At this point, it wouldn't be surprising if Uzi got some piercings in more provocative locations in and around his face. After all, he did once put a diamond in his forehead. With that being said, fans should expect even more creativity.