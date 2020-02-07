No matter how much she gets bugged for new music — it's clear that she's probably sick of giving updates on R9 at this point! — nobody can seriously knock Rihanna for becoming a certified fashion legend through her multifaceted FENTY brand. As the pop diva's LVMH-backed lifestyle label arrives in NYC this week for a limited run pop-up at Bergdorf Goodman, Rih is now getting a little extra support from none other than Lil Uzi Vert that's sure to leave her with all smiles.



The FENTY pop-up at Bergdorf's has interactive digital windows in the front that make the shopping experience even more memorable, as Uzi found out when he passed by recently. While it's not surprising that he'd be showing support to Rihanna's fashion empire, what is a bit interesting is the fact that he isn't being swarmed by a sea of fans. Maybe it was a super early visit to the Fifth Ave storefront, or maybe he just blended in with fellow pedestrians walking down the Big Apple's most fashionable street. Either way, it's a cool sight to see one icon supporting another.

We hope Rihanna hooks up Lil Uzi Vert with some extra swag from the FENTY pop-up, which ends tonight in NYC at the Bergdorf Goodman Women's Store (754 Fifth Ave). She already sent him a personally-signed copy of her self-titled coffee table book, so this should be a breeze!