Among the many albums people are anticipating in 2020, Lil Uzi Vert's follow-up to Luv Is Rage 2 is certainly high up there. Without a release date set, despite his label's permission to release it, the rapper has continued to tease fans and kicked off the year with the release of the "Futsal Shuffle 2020" video.

A release date isn't set but he did return with some good news and some bad news. The bad news: he hasn't changed his clothes in the past three days. The good news: it's because he's working on his new album. The rapper took to Twitter, revealing his poor hygiene as well as an update on EA. "Haven’t changed my clothes in 3 days not caring about appearance for a sec locked in the studio," he wrote.

Now, you got to think -- Uzi does have some pretty dope fits and as he pointed out on Twitter, some of his outfits are so fly, that he can wear them a few days in a row. But it seems like even after realizing three days have passed without a change of garments, the morning has finally arrived. "WAIT ITS THE MORNING HOLY SHIT!" He proclaimed.

It's unsure if Uzi decided to change after tweeting that but eight hours later, he returned to Twitter with incredible news. "I’m so happy like this is crazy like real life kicking my ass but I Feel Like A Brand New ARTIST .... 2016," he tweeted.

Shout out to Uzi. We're happy that he's happy.