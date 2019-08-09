Lil Uzi Vert Explodes On Cassius Jay's Highly-Anticipated "Die Today"

Lil Uzi Vert has been keeping fans fed while they anxiously await his next album, Eternal Atake. Today, Atlanta producer, Cassius Jay, dropped "Die Today" - a song that a pink-dreaded Uzi teased at multiple live shows back in 2017. Uzi's known to test out unreleased music at his concerts, but he really kept people waiting on this one.

The anticipation was evidenced in the replies that Cassius Jay got when he tweeted on July 29 that he'd release the track early if he reached 100,000 followers. Some were quick to clown him, since - despite being one of the best beatmakers out of Atlanta - Dat Boy Cassius has only accumulated 17,000. However, it appears he was in on the joke, as he retweeted those who pointed out the unlikelihood of attaining this goal.

The song opens with the explosive and infectious chorus of Uzi shouting "Bitch I'm straight I could die today", every line echoing as if he's calling from a mountaintop. While Uzi seems to be indulging in morbid themes as usual, this song is definitely celebratory. In the verses, we see Uzi showcasing rapid-fire flow with some witty and comical lines.

Cassius Jay and Lil Uzi Vert previously collaborated on "Big Racks" last year.

Quotable Lyrics

Man, I told that girl yeah, "Don't stay over late"

If you hit my girl then, yeah you got good taste

You called your killers, but your killers call my killers

Got extendo centipede them caterpillar