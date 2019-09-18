Philadelphia recording artist Lil Uzi Vert is an interesting character. He is unlike anybody else in the rap game. His personality is eccentric and he rarely opens up to the public, leaving an air of mystery about him. For the last couple of years, Uzi's musical releases have dramatically slowed down and with so many issues at his label, his decision to quit music made sense. The young artist was frustrated and figured that he could no longer fulfill his prophecy, choosing to find a new path. We're all still waiting for Eternal Atake and, given the fact that he's released a duo of new singles this year, it may still be on the way. Rarely does Uzi ever run press. This week though, a new interview has been published by GQ about the "XO Tour Llif3" superstar and he's revealing his true passions to the world.

If you take a quick look at his social media accounts, you'll see that Lil Uzi Vert is one of the best-dressed men in the entire music industry. He boasts about having no stylist and, as the publication notes in their introductory statements, his hotel room regularly looks like a tornado hit the center of a high-end Bergdorf Goodman shop. He told the interviewer about his love of music, revealing why he's still battling forward.

"I like making music, and I like making people happy," said Uzi. "But the music is whatever, bro. I really do it just to make my family happy. Like, it's just something for my family to talk about."

When he was asked about his decision to stop creating music, he got quiet but still responded. "I dunno, just how I felt. That's all," he said. "I just wanted to be more normal." His head is still screwed on straight though and it's all for a larger goal. "The ultimate goal is buying a Bugatti," said Uzi about his purpose in life.