Snitching is one of those topics that will forever be debated in the world of hip-hop and beyond. In some circles, snitching is perfectly okay as some people need to do it in order to survive. Meanwhile, others believe it is the worst thing someone can do, as it hurts others while deflecting accountability away from yourself. Artists like 6ix9ine have been completely ostracized from the rap world as a result of snitching, and to this day, he is still called a "rat," even if he's embraced the moniker.

Lil Uzi Vert is one of the artists who seemingly hates snitches, and in a now-deleted tweet, Uzi gave his thoughts on what will happen to all of the people out there who snitch. "So many rats nowadays god will handle em," he wrote.

Following 6ix9ine's altercation with Meek Mill in Miami on Saturday night, snitches have been at the top of everyone's mind, so it's not surprising that Uzi would opt to put out such a statement right now. However, it's unknown why Uzi would delete this sentiment, even if he does have a habit of wiping away some of his more controversial takes.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1