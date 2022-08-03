On July 31st, Lil Uzi Vert celebrated their 27th birthday, and though the rapper was showered with love from friends, fans, and girlfriend JT, a video circulating online of LUV looking miserable at their party had the internet seriously worried.

In the footage that's been making rounds, the Philadelphia native can be seen sitting at a table, surrounded by loved ones with a cake topped with huge sparkling candles in front of them. While many people would be smiling on such an occasion, the recording artist looked uncomfortable, or even agitated.

Lil Uzi Vert performs at FaZe Clan's Goin' Public Party in July 2022 -- Andrew Toth/Getty Images

When someone urged them to "blow that shit out," they responded, "how?" seriously questioning how such a feat could even be possible with giant sparklers.

Uzi seems to have gotten word of the video's virality, and earlier today (August 2), they took to Twitter to respond, writing, "[Every time] I have a [birthday] dinner I reflect on my past and it makes me sad."

"I don't know why, it's just like that hug I never had... I be so excited in my head but scared [to] show it [crying laughing emojis]. Crazy man... Thank you for loving me for me y'all. [I] hate my [birthday] lol."

The day may have been a tough one for the Red & White artist, but that didn't stop his City Girl partner from going all out to make her other half feel loved.

"I love you Uzi," the "Twerkulator" rapper wrote in an Instagram post. "I’m crying making this post because you are literally a dream come true! I feel like with everything I [have] been through in life you are one of my greatest rewards! I wake up every day to either your frown or smile."

