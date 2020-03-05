25-year-old Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing fans about the arrival of Eternal Atake for two years, running into some serious label disputes along the way. With the new cover art having been chosen by the fans and a trailer leading us into the eventual release of the project, Lil Uzi Vert is seemingly about to take his next step, announcing that the track-list for the album will be unveiled today.

Several moments ago, Lil Uzi Vert told fans that more major information regarding his long-awaited body of work would be hitting the internet imminently. As of right now, a soft release date of March 13 has been pencilled in for Eternal Atake and, while we already know that Travis Scott will be making an appearance on the project in sample capacity, the remaining list of guest features will be identified within hours.

With the swift press of his "send" button, Baby Pluto sent us all into a frenzy when he said these two words: "Tracklist Today." He didn't specify what time we could expect the announcement but, whenever it does arrive, you can expect fans of the superstar artist to go crazy with their reactions.

Eternal Atake is expected to drop next week, sharing a release date with Rich The Kid, Blueface, and possibly even 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. Are you looking forward to it?



Christopher Polk/Getty Images