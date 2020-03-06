Summer 2018 introduced the prospect of a new album from Lil Uzi Vert after the Philadelphia rapper began spreading cult imagery related to his Eternal Atake concept. After seemingly leading us into the project with his "New Patek" single though, Uzi ran into some label difficulties, bickering back-and-forth with Don Cannon and DJ Drama. After signing a new deal with Roc Nation, Lil Uzi Vert had more of a grasp over the trajectory of his career and, finally, the official rollout began for EA. We all expected this to drop next week but Baby Pluto had different plans, releasing the body of work this morning as a complete shock.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tweeting out a link to the album, Lil Uzi Vert did not care to announce a release date before blessing us with eighteen new songs, including a sole feature from Syd. Eternal Atake is stacked with hard production, straight rapping from the Philly stand-out, a sequel to his biggest song ever, and a bunch of swag from the beloved hip-hop character.

So far, Eternal Atake is available on most of the major streaming services but, for some reason, Apple Music is taking their sweet ass time uploading it. Let us know your first impressions in the comments.