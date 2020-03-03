Over a year ago, Lil Uzi Vert was set to release Eternal Atake, his second studio album. After experiencing a slew of drama with his label, the project was indefinitely delayed but, in typical Uzi fashion, it looks like we'll be getting it in two weeks on Match 13, which just so happens to be a Friday. While that much has not been confirmed, the Philadelphia staple has been teasing an imminent release for EA and, with the arrival of his new single "That Way," the rumours intensified. Now, a couple of possible cover artworks were uploaded to the singer's Twitter page and one of them is standing out to fans, earning a major stamp of approval.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Asking fans to choose between three artworks, Lil Uzi Vert only uploaded two before he presumably fell asleep and forgot about the third. Still though, the second cover was a favorite for many, with some even saying that it's better than the original art.

If you recall, the rapper was using imagery from the Heaven's Gate cult, which resulted in legal action being taken by the leaders of the organization. The potential new cover shows three human beings on the moon, looking out into the colourful bliss of outer space. A UFO flies in the background.

Alternatively, Baby Pluto shared another cover, which follows the orange theme he has stuck by so dearly. Pointing out the "featuring Syd" marking up top though, fans believe this could be for an upcoming single.

What do you think of the artwork? Which are you feeling more?