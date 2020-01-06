After telling the world that he would be returning to his 2016 vibes in the new year, fans are confused why Lil Uzi Vert hasn't dyed his hair back to purple. During his breakout run that year, the star sported violet dreads, crafting his "look" before he started experimenting more with different colors. With a flurry of Heaven's Gate-related photos being shared on his personal accounts, it looks as though Lil Uzi Vert may be easing us back into the release of the long-awaited and highly-anticipated Eternal Atake. Uzi initially used "New Patek" to announce the project before getting sidetracked by label difficulties. Now, we're still enjoying the "Futsal Shuffle 2020" in hopes of more new music sometime soon. A bright orange hairdo would appear to point to good times for the Philadelphia rapper, especially given his explanation of the shift.

Showing off his new dye-job, Uzi shared the meaning behind why he opted for orange locks. Posting information about the color itself, Uzi relayed some information to his audience. "Orange is associated with meanings of joy, warmth, heat, sunshine, enthusiasm, creativity, success, encouragement," shared Uzi. He went on to note that the color often offers "emotional support in difficult times." The recording artist has been open with his fans about the hard times he's faced in recent years. Perhaps this is his way of finally freeing himself and healing.

What do you think of Uzi's new hair? Are you a fan or do you just want the purple dreads back?