Lil Uzi Vert Drops A Sequel To "XO Tour Lif3" With "P2"

Lil Uzi Verts have exploded into cultish delight as their lord and savior came through with the surprise Eternal Atake release, one week ahead of schedule. While the project has only been out for a few minutes now, there's clearly plenty to unpack across the eighteen track intergalactic endeavor. One clear standout, however, is the penultimate "P2," short for Part Two -- an unexpected sequel to the biggest song of his career, emo-rap classic "XO Tour Life."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Off the bat, "P2" impresses in its ability to honor its predecessor while still sounding like a fresh take; all too often we've seen sequels attempt to skate by off the original's legacy, and Uzi seems to have swerved that pitfall. Naturally, both songs are linked by a similar melodic throughline as the iconic "with your head" hook makes a return. Yet where part one featured a slurred cadence, Uzi sounds focused here -- his reflections on a souring relationship resonate deeper as a result.

In some ways, "P2" even feels like an improvement on the original. Uzi is actually rapping on his one, his flow taking surprising turns as he deftly navigates the brooding instrumental. "I am no hater, yeah are the same but the only difference is that you do not own me," he raps, kicking things into double time. "I can just tell by the way that you driving it, I pull up in that car just like its stolen." Check out "P2" right now, and chime in with your thoughts below -- when you're all finished with Eternal Atake, that is.