Lil Uzi Vert has released an impressive catalog of music over the years and he's earned a couple of Grammy Award nominations as well. In 2017, the Philadelphia-based rapper was nominated in the Best New Artist category, as well as the Best Rap Performance grouping for his feature on "Bad and Boujee".



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Unfortunately, despite a strong campaign behind his latest album Eternal Atake, Uzi hasn't been nominated at the awards ceremony in three years. That doesn't mean his career hasn't been wildly successful without the Recording Academy's co-sign. After all, he did get a $24 million diamond pierced onto his forehead, which is more money than most of the Academy's members will ever hold. This year's Grammy Awards have come and gone and, reflecting on his own journey as an artist, Lil Uzi predicted that he would never bring home one of the coveted gramophone trophies.

"I probably a never get one of those [trophies]," tweeted the rapper on Monday evening. His fans are reminding him that he's still one of the greatest rappers of his generation, even without a Grammy. Hopefully, Uzi is keeping his head up and uses his snubs as motivation to continue delivering quality in his music.

Do you think Lil Uzi Vert will win a Grammy Award one day?