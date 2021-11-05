Lil Uzi Vert reconciled with his label Generation Now publicly in June when he posed for pictures with co-founder DJ Drama and label mate Jack Harlow at the BET Awards. At that moment, all seemed well after Uzi had feuded with Drama over the delay of Eternal Atake.

Now, however, Uzi, Drama and other Generation Now co-founder Don Cannon are in hot water. On Thursday (Nov. 4), now retired rapper Adamn Killa accused Uzi of scamming him out of $20,000 for a feature. Adamn posted a TikTok he made on his Instagram saying he had sent Uzi the money to record a verse for his song "Cheerio," and Uzi never got back to him: "I Paid Lil Uzi Vert twenty thousand dollars for a song he didn't even help clear."

Killa goes on to explain that his partner was seven months pregnant with his child, and he needed the money that would earn to help support his newborn son. He shared several screenshots of texts and Twitter direct messages between Lil Uzi Vert and himself. Uzi was responsive and engaged at first, but soon ghosted Adamn once he received the payment.

Adamn Killa continued elaborating, saying he had labels interested in helping him put out the song, but Uzi had not gotten back to him about being in the music video so it fell through. He also explained that when he finally got a response about "Cheerio," it was from Generation Now asking for $50,000 more to clear Uzi's portion: And it ain't cleared cause I paid $20,000 for uzi then don canon and Dj drama wanted $50,000 to clear it and I ain't have that so they wouldn't clear it and uzi wasn't no help I waited a year then I just said fuck it and put it out. I had label offers for cheerio too but they all wanted a video (they said they would pay for it) but I couldn't get uzi to be in the video so that was that."

Adamn Killa eventually released the song on Soundcloud, but cannot earn money from streams on the platform unless Lil Uzi Vert's portion is cleared.

