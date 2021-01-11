Lil Uzi Vert is seemingly following in his close friend Future's footsteps, embracing his toxic energy on Twitter. For months, he and JT (of the City Girls) have prompted fan speculation that they're dating on-and-off, posting pictures together and leading their followers to believe that they're an item. Things may have gone sour this weekend though, with Uzi seemingly saying that a girl (JT?) knocked out one of his teeth and dissing her.

The Philadelphia-based rapper dropped off two alarming tweets, saying, "I hate this b*tch really knock my tooth out Strong ass hoe" and "B*tch you not lori you must wanna die". The comments come after Lori Harvey confirmed her relationship with Hollywood A-lister Michael B. Jordan through some steamy pictures on social media. Clearly, Lil Uzi doesn't care much for his girlfriend, or the woman he's been entertaining for the last little while, because he just stated that she's "not Lori" and has a death wish...



Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Do you think he's talking about JT? If so, what do you think they got into a fight about?

Recently, Uzi released the music video for "Drankin N Smokin" with Future, which starred Lil Duval and Casino in cameo roles. He's also been in the news because of his comments about his collaborator Popp Hunna, who has been accused of snitching.