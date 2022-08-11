Lil Uzi Vert took a break from enjoying the festivities at Rolling Loud recently to chat with Jazzy's World for a rare interview from the reclusive rapper. Uzi reflected on their experiences in Philadelphia, playing the trumpet in high school, and more while talking to the young interviewer.

“My experiences in Philadelphia, the way it helped mold me into who I am today is, it was a very, like, I was always around a very different crowd, very diverse. … It just made me who I am today and I really took from it,” Uzi said, adding that “if it wasn’t for Philly, I wouldn’t be Uzi.”



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

As for playing the trumpet, Uzi says that it taught them the value of patience. They had originally wanted to be a snare drummer, but the competition for the instrument was too high and Uzi was bumped into playing the trumpet.

“You gotta love yourself first before you can love anyone, right? You gotta love yourself, always remember that,” they added.

Jazzy made a new for themselves after interviewing Kendrick Lamar, at which time they asked the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers rapper whether he had seen the viral video of a security guard dancing to his performance of the song, "Love."

Check out Uzi's chat with Jazzy's World below.

[Via]