If Eternal Atake doesn't drop within the next few months, Lil Uzi Vert fans will riot. We've been waiting for the Philadelphia native to release his next studio album for as long as Uzi hasn't been sexually active. It would be strange if we were just keeping up with the rapper's sex life like that but, just the other day, he admitted that it had been two years since the last time he brought a girl home to his crib. Uzi has been more active than usual on social media, which many are hoping eventually leads to the announcement of EA's release date. Updating his fans more frequently on his personal life, the topic of his sex life was brought up again today when LUV suggested an activity alternative to sex that he would much rather engage in.



Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Preferring to emotionally connect with his romantic suitors, Vert explained that he has no interest in intercourse. The reason why he hasn't been sexually active in two years isn't that he can't get any action. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Uzi always gets approached by women and men that would love to spend the night with him, but the rapper wishes for something more than just physicality. "I don’t wanna have sex I just wanna connect," he wrote with a thumbs-up emoji.

Although he is in somewhat of a drought, Lil Uzi Vert is seemingly fully focused on the creation of new music, which only means good things for his fans. As long as he can remain inspired, we're good.