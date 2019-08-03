Last time, we reported on Lil Nas X sliding in Lil Uzi Vert's DM to have him potentially hopping on the remix to the budding single "Panini." And it seems that since the direct message was made, Lil Uzi Vert has only managed to leave the 20-year-old Billboard record-breaking artist on read. Though new information by Complex confirms that Uzi did not actually leave Nas X on read and is in fact, looking into the collaboration. While out celebrating his 25th birthday, TMZ caught up with the rapper to ask him whether or not he was interested in the "Old Town Road" artist's proposal. Uzi not only confirmed that he did not leave Lil Nas X on read, but also that he was interested in hopping on "Panini" as well.

"I didn't leave him on read. I liked [the message], I sent a heart to Lil Nas X," were the words shared by Uzi this past Thursday as the rapper made his way out of his 25th birthday celebration and into his sports car. "If he want me to do it, OK. I never met him, but I'll meet him. I can't wait." So there you have it, you can most likely expect a Lil Nas X and Lil Uzi Vert collab very soon it seems.

